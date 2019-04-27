Will fans give goal-lights green light?

Video

A Welsh company has come up with an illuminating way of showing whether or not a rugby kick has been successful.

New LED technology, controlled by an encrypted remote transmitter, can light up to change the colour of the posts and crossbar.

The lights turn green if the penalty, conversion or drop goal is successful, or red if it misses.

It will be trialled for the first time in the UK at the Welsh Rugby Union's Judgement Day rugby matches at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Inventor Michael Press, from Cardiff, hopes his invention can also revolutionise other sports such as rugby league, hurling and American football. But will fans agree?