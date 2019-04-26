Ploughing Championships 'very competitive'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'The Irish and Austrians will be the toughest to beat'

Hugh Griffith needs to raise £6,000 - to get his plough to the United States, and take on the best in the world.

The Gwynedd plougher will be representing Wales at the World Ploughing Championships 4,000 miles (6,438km) away in Minnesota.

He said he needs to take his own plough to get the best results.

Read more here.

  • 26 Apr 2019
Go to next video: 'Ploughing is a drug for me'