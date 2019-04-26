Video

The father of Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala, who was killed in a plane crash earlier this year, has died three months after his son.

Horacio Sala, 58, suffered a heart attack on Friday, his friend and president of his local club confirmed.

Daniel Ribero, from San Martin de Progreso, told C5N TV channel that Mr Sala had passed away before doctors arrived at his home in Progreso.

Mr Sala senior spoke to BBC Wales about his son following the plane crash.