Port Talbot explosion: Tata Steel blast caught on camera
A "massive" blast at Tata Steelworks in Port Talbot has been caught on CCTV.
People living near the plant spoke of hearing the blast shortly after 03:30 BST.
Two people were slightly hurt, the firm said, but all other employees have been accounted for.
The explosion came from a train used to carry molten metal, but the fires at the plant were now out, Tata added.
26 Apr 2019
