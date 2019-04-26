Musician unlocks creativity with his eyes

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Musician with cerebral palsy unlocks creativity with his eyes
Jac Richards was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 10 months old - he has no use of his hands and cannot speak.
But now, thanks to technology which allows him to control a computer with his eyes, Jac has written and composed his very own music single.
It will be played to crowds at the RawFfest festival in Cardiff this weekend.
26 Apr 2019
