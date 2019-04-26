Media player
PrEP: Cardiff anti-HIV drug user wants end to stigma
Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is a pill taken daily or on demand prior to having sex, to prevent HIV infection.
Public Health Wales said the possibility the drug could increase “risky behaviour” and infection rates for other STIs was being closely monitored.
It is running a study of the drug, which now involves more than 800 people.
One PrEP user, Chris Hicks, 35, of Cardiff, explained how the drug has affected his life and how he would like to see an end to stigma around its use.
