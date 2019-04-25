Media player
Food bank referrals pass 100,000 mark in Wales
The number of food parcels handed out in Wales by a charity has risen by 43% in five years.
Nearly a third of the people referred to The Trussell Trust needed help because their benefits did not cover the cost of living.
The charity also reported that referrals have passed the 100,000 mark in Wales for the first time.
The Department for Work and Pensions denied benefit changes were driving the use of food banks.
25 Apr 2019
