'The children have no future at all'

Extinction Rebellion: Cardiff protest clogged roads
About 200 Extinction Rebellion climate change activists started a three-day protest in Cardiff on Tuesday.
Protesters mounted bicycles and cycled slowly in groups along some of the city's main roads at evening rush hour.
The group wants politicians to declare a climate emergency and follows protests in London, which have led to the arrest of about 1,000 people.
24 Apr 2019
