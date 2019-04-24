'I'd have my first line after breakfast'

Video

The pathway into rehab centres is "broken", according to the boss of a centre treating drug and alcohol abuse.

The Brynawel residential centre in Llanharan, Rhondda Cynon Taff, is operating at 60% capacity - with no referrals from Swansea or Cardiff.

"How could that be possible?" asked chief executive David Richards.

Patients who have battled alcohol and drug addiction give their thoughts, including one man who would have his first line of cocaine after breakfast every morning.