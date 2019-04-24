Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rehab patient: 'I'd have my first line after breakfast'
The pathway into rehab centres is "broken", according to the boss of a centre treating drug and alcohol abuse.
The Brynawel residential centre in Llanharan, Rhondda Cynon Taff, is operating at 60% capacity - with no referrals from Swansea or Cardiff.
"How could that be possible?" asked chief executive David Richards.
Patients who have battled alcohol and drug addiction give their thoughts, including one man who would have his first line of cocaine after breakfast every morning.
-
24 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-48029157/rehab-patient-i-d-have-my-first-line-after-breakfastRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window