Warning to athletes over 'under-fuelling'

Warning to athletes over damage from 'under-fuelling'
A distance runner is trying to raise awareness among younger athletes about the dangers of under-fuelling and over-training.
Gina Paletta, 28, from Wrexham has not had a period in more than eight years and has been diagnosed with Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport (Red-S) and osteoporosis.
She has spent most of the last year on crutches and was in pain for the last three after a stress fracture.
A scan of her ankle in 2018 revealed the damage under-fuelling for her training regime had been doing to her bones.
23 Apr 2019
