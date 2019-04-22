Snowdon peak building opens for 10th summer

Media player
Snowdon summit building Hafod Eryri opens for 10th summer
The UK's highest visitor centre is opening for its 10th season later.
Hafod Eryri sits at the summit of Snowdon and a celebration has been lined up to mark the anniversary.
Snowdon Mountain Railway said train tickets to the summit on Monday had sold out in advance.
It comes after record Easter temperatures brought crowds of visitors to Snowdon, with people queuing to reach the summit.
22 Apr 2019
