Hundreds release balloons for Carson

Hundreds of people have gathered to pay their respects to Carson Price at a vigil in Caerphilly.

The 13-year-old boy was found unconscious in Ystrad Mynach Park on Friday before later dying in a suspected drugs-related death.

Gwent Police has arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of supplying class A drugs in connection with Carson's death.

Carson's family said: "On Friday our lives changed forever when our little boy was taken away from us."