Murder probe police arrest man, 47
A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of 48-year-old man, according to South Wales Police.

Emergency services were called to Gellionnen Road, Clydach, near Swansea, at about 20:30 BST on Wednesday.

  • 18 Apr 2019