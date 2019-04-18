Ex-offenders and the trouble finding a job

Media player
Barry ex-offender on the trouble finding a job
Lee Dutton was in prison for 10 years off and on over two decades, and it wasn't easy finding a job when he decided to go straight.
At 45, he now works for a charity working with young people who get in trouble.
But when he left prison for the final time, after deciding to turn his life around, he had difficulty getting an interview with potential employers.
He had to declare criminal convictions going back to when he was 16.
Lee, from Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, said everyone needs a second chance.
