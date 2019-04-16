'I live with a stoma in a house share'

Video

Living in a house with people often means sharing amenities like the toilet, kitchen and bins.

But for 21-year-old Amber Davies, who has a stoma, filling up the shared bins in her Cardiff house with her used bags is a worry.

A stoma is an opening in the stomach where faeces are collected in a bag after part or all of the bowel is removed.

Now there are calls for greater support to make life easier for those with medical conditions living away from home.