Major fire rages at former hospital

Major fire rages at ex Landsdowne Cardiff hospital
A major fire has broken out at the former Landsdowne hospital in Cardiff.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service sent 10 appliances to the scene of the fire on Sanatorium Road in Leckwith at about 19:00 BST on Sunday.
The fire is still ongoing. It is not yet known whether anyone has been hurt.
14 Apr 2019
