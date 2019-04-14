Media player
Autism: Actor Charlie Lock says 'children can succeed'
An 11-year-old actor with autism hopes his success can inspire other children living with the condition.
Charlie Lock, from Quakers Yard, Merthyr Tydfil, is preparing for the premiere of Showdown, a film in which he plays Sam, a boy with autism who is obsessed with western movies.
"I just want to tell people that autistic children can succeed," he said.
