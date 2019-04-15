Video

When Terry Walton's plants were "roasted alive" in a greenhouse fire, he said he "wanted to walk away and cry".

The Radio 2 gardening guru lost 92 tomato, 24 sweet pepper and 72 onion plants in the blaze, which was started by paraffin lamps he had used to keep away frost.

But Mr Walton, 73, said he has been "overwhelmed" by the kindness shown by strangers who sent him supplies to get his garden going again.

"There's so many loving and caring people out there," he said.