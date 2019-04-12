Video

Two motorists who repeatedly undertook and tailgated each other on the M4 near Port Talbot have been convicted of dangerous driving.

Dashcam footage showed Paul Carpenter, 44, from Boxhill in Surrey, and Wayne Sebury, 59, from Pontypridd, reaching speeds of up to 101mph on the eastbound carriageway in June last year.

The road rage race led to Sebury's Mini flipping onto its roof - a moment caught on dashcam footage.

The pair were sentenced for dangerous driving at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday.

The court was told it was "sheer luck" nobody was killed.