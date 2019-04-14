'These dogs have got a taste for blood'

Video

"I've never seen or witnessed anything like it before - I wouldn't want to witness it again."

There are the words of Marie Wilson, a farmer who is calling for a change in the law after a "traumatic" and "heartbreaking" attack on a flock of sheep.

Ms Wilson and her partner Robert Jones, from Amlwch on Anglesey, have struggled to sleep since they were confronted with 17 sheep who were either dead or so badly injured they needed to be put down.

The couple have called for a change in the law.