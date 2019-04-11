Who is Wales' 'most wanted' fugitive?

Media player
Aamir Siddiqi murder: Wales' 'most wanted' fugitive
A fugitive has been named as Wales "most wanted man" by police, in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy.
Aamir Siddiqi was hacked to death at his home in Roath, Cardiff, in April 2010 after his killers Jason Richards and Ben Hope went to the wrong house.
Mohammed Ali Ege, 41, from Cardiff, was arrested in India on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder in 2011.
Speaking on the ninth anniversary of Aamir's murder, Det Ch Insp Paul Giess said Mr Ege was "Wales' most wanted".
11 Apr 2019
