Speed record broken at Pendine Sands

The flying mile record once held by Sir Malcolm Campbell in the iconic Bluebird has been beaten at Pendine Sands in Carmarthenshire.

Sir Malcolm set it in 1927 before actor Idris Elba bettered it in 2015.

On Saturday, Zef Eisenberg averaged 182.4mph over two miles, to set a new best on his Suzuki Hayabusa motorbike before his engine hit trouble.

A flying mile takes the average speed over two mile-long runs, with a mile to get up to speed.

But Mr Eisenberg, who founded fitness company Maximuscle, failed in his attempt to set another record.

He wanted to top 200mph in a car as well, but engine and tyre issues on his motorbike delayed and then postponed the run.