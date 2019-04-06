Media player
The beach where high-speed magic happens
A quiet Carmarthenshire beach will once again be transformed into the scene of a high-speed record attempt on Saturday.
Zef Eisenberg has already broken the sand speed record on a motorbike - now the sports nutrition entrepreneur wants to break the sand record in a car.
The 46-year-old hopes to break 200mph in his souped-up bespoke Porsche 911 Turbo S at Pendine.
It has been the setting for world speed record attempts for nearly 100 years, since Sir Malcolm Campbell achieved it three times in the 1920s in his Blue Bird car.
