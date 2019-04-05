'I was diagnosed with arthritis at 27'

Video

Lowri Wynn Morgan felt pains and stiffness in her hands when she was in her mid-20s.

The barrister, from Grosmont, near Abergavenny, was eventually diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis aged 27.

The medication Ms Wyn Morgan was taking for the constant pain in her feet, back and shoulders affected her speech and caused some of her hair to fall out.

It also made her susceptible to infection and, in 2017, a serious kidney infection developed into sepsis.