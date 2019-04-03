Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sheep winched to safety from cliff
A mission is continuing to try and rescue sheep stranded on a cliff face.
It is thought they were scared by a dog and became stuck in Mathry, Pembrokeshire.
Their owner said he lost 85 sheep - 40 were rescued, 20 fell to their deaths and a further 25 remain on the cliff.
The operation began on Monday, when about 37 sheep were rescued, with three more pulled to safety on Tuesday.
Strong winds on Wednesday meant no more could be rescued.
-
03 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window