Sheep winched to safety from cliff

A mission is continuing to try and rescue sheep stranded on a cliff face.

It is thought they were scared by a dog and became stuck in Mathry, Pembrokeshire.

Their owner said he lost 85 sheep - 40 were rescued, 20 fell to their deaths and a further 25 remain on the cliff.

The operation began on Monday, when about 37 sheep were rescued, with three more pulled to safety on Tuesday.

Strong winds on Wednesday meant no more could be rescued.