'Ten miscarriages and at last our little miracle'
'10 miscarriages and then our miracle'

When Jen and Andrew Bickel started trying for a family, they never imaged how hard it would be.

In total, they suffered 10 miscarriages in 12 years.

They were finally at the point of giving up, when Jen fell pregnant with one of her last frozen embryos.

The couple, from Cardiff, call six-week-old Bobi their "little miracle".

  • 02 Apr 2019
