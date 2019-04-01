Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Then and now: Rhyl Sun Centre replaced by £15m SC2
Rhyl's new water park, SC2, opens this week replacing the former sun centre and community leaders are hoping to replicate its success in its heyday.
-
01 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window