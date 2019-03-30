Media player
Bute Park: The hidden gems in the centre of Cardiff
Cardiff's much-loved Bute Park is celebrating 70 years since it was opened up to the public.
Events will include the unveiling of a new sculpture, talks and public access into Bute Park Nurseries, previously hidden behind a tall red-brick wall.
There will also be activities for children on Saturday.
"Cardiff wouldn't be Cardiff without Bute Park - it's been the green heart of the city for 70 years now and that deserves a celebration," said Councillor Peter Bradbury.
30 Mar 2019
