Cardiff's much-loved Bute Park is celebrating 70 years since it was opened up to the public.

Events will include the unveiling of a new sculpture, talks and public access into Bute Park Nurseries, previously hidden behind a tall red-brick wall.

There will also be activities for children on Saturday.

"Cardiff wouldn't be Cardiff without Bute Park - it's been the green heart of the city for 70 years now and that deserves a celebration," said Councillor Peter Bradbury.