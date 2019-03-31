Why are children attracted to vaping?

Video

Menthol, grape, raspberry, cherry, blueberry, blackjack, tobacco, mixed fruit, blackberry, strawberry and "Heisenberg".

These are just some of the flavours of vape liquid offered to two 16-year-olds at vape shops in Newport.

A BBC Wales X-Ray investigation found that 10 out of 20 shops tested in Newport sold vape products to the two teenagers.

By law, shops should not sell vaping products to anyone under the age of 18.

There are concerns that vaping is growingly seen as glamorous by children.

