'They'd never seen behaviour like it'

A mother has spoken of the "bewildering" experience she faced after her son was permanently excluded from school.

The boy, now 14, was out of school for six months and later diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

He is now progressing well in a special unit on the site of another school.

The most recent figures for 2016-17 show there has been a 51% rise in pupils permanently excluded from schools in Wales.

Liz, who lives in Bridgend county, talks about what happened when problems came to a head at the start of his second year.