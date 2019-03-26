AM's 'nightly beatings' by adoptive mother

Video

An AM has revealed how she was physically abused by her adopted mother throughout her childhood.

Mandy Jones, independent AM for North Wales, was speaking against the Welsh Government's proposals to ban smacking children.

Ms Jones, who was born in Wolverhampton, said the abuse continued until she left home a day before her 17th birthday to get married.

She said: "Nobody noticed. The punches were in places where bruises are not visible, and my very long hair grew back after it was yanked out when I was pulled out of bed, downstairs for my nightly beatings."