From the archive: The Big Apple kiosk is repaired

Swansea's famous Big Apple kiosk underwent repairs in April 2010.

A campaign was launched to save the 1930s landmark in Mumbles after it was damaged by a car crashing into it the previous August.

In a report from 2010, Nicola Smith talks to builder Mark Reardon and owner Bert Bollom about the project.

  • 26 Mar 2019
