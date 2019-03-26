'Empty shops everywhere' on High Street

Media player
Wales' longest high street has 'empty shops everywhere'
Wales' longest high street is getting £2m in Welsh Government funding to regenerate the city centre.
Figures show nearly one in five shops are vacant on Bangor High Street.
The council said it also wanted to help bring vacant commercial spaces back into use for the community.
Businesses and community groups are now being invited to bid for a slice of the funding.
26 Mar 2019
