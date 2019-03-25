Scam boiler callers 'motivated by money'

Video

Cold call scammers were caught on CCTV mocking victims and boasting about being motivated by money.

The footage seized by trading standards in Swansea also showed those working at REC Home Audits using pressure-selling tactics for boilers, of which more than 1,000 never arrived.

Staff offered "free" boilers under a "government scheme" which came with an up-front fee of £299 or £399.

The company's three directors - who called themselves The Wolves of Wind Street - and a compliance manager are awaiting sentence for conspiracy to defraud.

The footage was seen by BBC Wales programme X-Ray.