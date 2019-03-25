'Our behaviour influences our children'
Video

Smacking ban: Two views from parents in Cardiff

As a legal ban on smacking moves a stage closer in Wales, what do parents think about disciplining their children?

The Welsh Government has published a bill removing "reasonable punishment" as a defence.

If passed by the assembly, it will be made law and children will have the same protection from physical punishment as adults.

We spoke to two parents in Cardiff, Natalie Woodley and Sally Gobbett.

