Harry Potter superfan wins world record for collectibles
From a Golden Snitch puzzle to wizard wands, Victoria Maclean has collected thousands of pieces of Harry Potter memorabilia which has earned her a world record.
The Neath Port Talbot superfan was presented with her official certificate for her Wizarding World Collection by Guinness World Records on Wednesday.
"I screamed a lot - it was so incredible after all these months," the 38-year-old YouTuber said.
It took three days of packing, unloading and re-packing to count her 3,686 individual JK Rowling-related items.
25 Mar 2019
