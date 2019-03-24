Media player
Caerphilly burns survivor enters beauty pageant
A woman who suffered third-degree burns as a baby has entered a beauty pageant.
Laura Masters said entering Miss Unique Beauty UK, for women who have disfigurement, will help build her confidence and be more accepting of herself.
The 26-year-old carer from Caerphilly spent years hiding her scars, but now wants to help other burns survivors improve their body confidence.
She said: "I don't mind showing my lumps and bumps anymore."
24 Mar 2019
