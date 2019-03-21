Bodycam footage shows pregnant Traveller's Cardiff arrest
A race charity wants a fresh investigation into the arrest of a pregnant woman from an Irish Traveller family.
Bodycam footage of the arrest in December 2017 was obtained through a Freedom of Information request.
Race Equality First is unhappy no female officer or mental health support worker was in attendance - and Minnie Moloney, 25, was not allowed to get dressed before being led away in handcuffs wearing only a dressing gown.
Ms Moloney, who has severe mental health issues, was released without charge in connection with a row at a shop in Cardiff six weeks earlier.
South Wales Police said the officers' actions were "proportionate and necessary".
