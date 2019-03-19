Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Site rescue after worker is trapped
This was the dramatic moment a worker was pulled to safety after becoming stuck in a 20ft hole.
The incident happened on New Dock Street, Llanelli, after a skip of concrete fell as it was being lowered.
Three workers were in the hole, with two able to climb out, but a third fell awkwardly and needed help.
Two fire crews and a specialist line rescue team were sent to help the worker at about 17:00 GMT on Tuesday.
