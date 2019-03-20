'I thought of suicide - now I exercise'

Video

The editor-in-chief of Women's Health magazine has opened up about her battle with depression.

Claire Sanderson, who grew up in Abercynon in the south Wales valleys, was hospitalised twice and said at one stage she thought it would be easier if she killed herself.

Now she keeps her mental health in check through exercise and eating healthily.

