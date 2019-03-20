Media player
Welsh rugby fans sing Calon Lân at hotel
Welsh rugby fans toasted the Grand Slam win with an impromptu performance of one of Wales' favourite hymns.
A choir belted out Calon Lân on the steps inside the Angel Hotel in Cardiff on Saturday.
It came after Wales' heroics inside the Principality Stadium, where they beat Ireland 25-7.
20 Mar 2019
