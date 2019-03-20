Could gamer be esport's Ryan Giggs?

Video

He's Welsh, 17-years old and about to make his debut for Manchester United.

It's not Ryan Giggs but rather Josh Jones, who has won the chance to represent the famous football club at the ePremier League Grand Final.

Josh, from Mynydd Llandegai, Bangor, spends up to four hours every night playing video game FIFA 19.

That dedication paid off when he knocked out competition from 2,000 other gamers at Old Trafford for the "honour" of playing for the Red Devils.

All 20 Premier League sides will be represented at the two-day event in London this week.

He said: "It's a great feeling being able to represent the club that I have supported all my life."