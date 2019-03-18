Media player
Grand Slam champions given heroes welcome
Fans in Cardiff Bay cheered on the Welsh rugby team during celebrations on Monday.
Head coach Warren Gatland said: "I have loved every minute here, you people have been so friendly, welcoming. Thank you very much."
He was praised by team captain Alun Wyn Jones, who said: "He entered the room with a Grand Slam and will leave the room with a Grand Slam."
18 Mar 2019
These are external links and will open in a new window