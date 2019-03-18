When is a free parking space not free?

Video

After thinking she had found a spot to park for free, Kelly Venables was shocked to later receive a fine in the post.

An investigation has been launched after a parking attendant was caught putting up a temporary "no parking" sign before issuing a ticket.

He then took the sign away and the car's owner was sent a penalty notice for £100, a BBC investigation found.

UK Car Park Management Ltd issued the notice as part of its "self-ticketing" scheme which pays landowners £10 for reporting parking infringements.