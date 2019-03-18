Media player
Wales Six Nations rugby celebrations
The victorious Welsh rugby team are being honoured for their Six Nations Grand Slam championship victory with a celebration at the National Assembly for Wales in Cardiff Bay.
We'll be showing live coverage of the event - approximate timings are 17:30 GMT to 19:00 GMT on Monday 18 March.
18 Mar 2019
