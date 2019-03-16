Tory quit party over racism claims

Media player
Welsh Tory staff member quit over racism claims
A former Conservative employee has claimed she was subjected to racist comments by some fellow party members.
Melanie Owen joined the party in 2014 but quit last year over what she considered its inability to deal with the issue.
Ms Owen said she was told she had small hands because her ancestors picked cotton and was made to discuss the so-called "economic benefits" of slavery.
The party said such comments were "completely unacceptable".
16 Mar 2019
