Cardiff ready for Grand Slam party

Cardiff is braced for a huge Grand Slam celebration
Rugby fever is spreading as Cardiff gears up for a Grand Slam party.
Pubs are stocking up on extra kegs of beer while hotels welcome thousands of visiting Irish fans ahead of Saturday's Six Nations Championship decider.
Meanwhile Pontarddulais Male Voice Choir have been putting the finishing touches to their performance before taking to the field before kick-off at the Principality Stadium.
One singer said: "To perform at this game in particular, with this meaning, what an honour."
15 Mar 2019
