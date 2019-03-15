'Some animals think it's nice to eat it'
Plastic red noses have become synonymous with Comic Relief, or Red Nose Day.

But pupils at one school in Cardiff are shunning the disposable addition in favour of good old fashioned face paint.

"Some animals like to eat it and then they eat it and then they die," said Emi, a pupil at Ysgol Treganna.

