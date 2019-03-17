Penley Hospital: 'Pre-war Poland in the middle of Wales'
An exhibition looking back on a former Polish hospital set up after World War Two is being held in Wrexham 17 years after it shut.
The complex in Penley had been part of a US military hospital which was given over to a Polish community in 1946.
At its peak, the campus-style hospital was home to 2,000 patients and staff.
Old cine film footage captured in the 1960s by teenager Andy Bereza, whose his father worked as a doctor, is part of the exhibition at Wrexham Museum.
Curator Jonathon Gammond described the hospital site as a part of "Poland in the middle of Wales" with a cinema, a chapel and recreation club.
-
17 Mar 2019