'I photograph terminally ill children'

Cardiff woman does photoshoots with terminally ill children
"My own life experiences have taught me that at the end of the day everyone only has photos or videos left."
Photographer Rhiannon Treen-Jones, 27, was just four years old when her mother took her own life.
Now she helps other families, by doing photoshoots with terminally ill children, stillborn babies and infants that die at a few days old, in a bid to give them memories.
24 Mar 2019
